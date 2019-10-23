Sheffield United: Young Blades star David Parkhouse included in League of Ireland team of the year and nominated for award after 19-goal haul
Young Sheffield United star David Parkhouse has been nominated for the League of Ireland Premier Division team of the year after a 19-goal haul for Derry City.
The Northern Ireland U21 striker has also been nominated for the division’s young player of the year award, alongside Shamrock Rovers’ Republic of Ireland international Jack Byrne and Bohemians midfielder Danny Mandroiu.
The division’s top two clubs are represented by nine players in the team of the year – five from Dundalk and four from Shamrock.
Derry congratulated Parkhouse on their official Twitter account, posting: “Congrats to David Parkhouse on his inclusion in the PFAI Team of the Year and on his nomination for Young Player of the Year, well deserved Parky!”
The striker made the headlines earlier this year when newspaper reports linked him with a move to Glasgow giants Celtic.
Parkhouse turns 20 tomorrow.
PFAI XI: (4-3-3): Alan Mannus (Shamrock Rover); Sean Gannon (Dundalk), Sean Hoare (Dundalk), Lee Grace (Shamrock Rover), Sean Kavanagh (Shamrock Rovers); Danny Mandroiu (Bohemians), Chris Shields (Dundalk), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers); David Parkhouse (Derry City), Pat Hoban (Dundalk), Michael Duffy (Dundalk).