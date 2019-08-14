Sheffield United: 'Won't be bothering this season' - Mixed reaction to Blades' announcement that Bramall Lane will be 'cashless' in 2019/20

Sheffield United are in the Premier League: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

As The Star reported earlier today, Bramall Lane – starting from Sunday’s clash at home to Crystal Palace – will not accept cash for any food or refreshments inside the ground.

The club say the move will speed up waiting times and also improve hygiene. All major contactless debit and credit cards will be accepted, with chip and pin applying for purchases over £30.

But the move hasn’t been universally popular, with some fans questioning how young supporters, as well as the elderly, who don’t have cards will cope with the change.

Fan Colin Harwood said: “’Best possible fan experience’ ... is nonsense for people who don't have debit cards ..... kids aren't allowed to and old people often don't want to.”

Josh Booth said: “Surely it should be both? For younger fans and elderly. Also if the system goes down nothing can be purchased? Also pints should be ready a few minutes before half time ends, allowing for the first wave of people to be sorted quickly allowing the rest to get served quicker.”

And Gary Maw simply added: “Enjoy my half time pint, but won’t be bothering this season.”

Other fans were more receptive.

Liam Barkley-Smith said: “I think a transition that allows for both [cash and card] would be more sensible. Clearly, the younger fans and some older fans (and most likely a few in the middle) have limited or no access to card payment options.

“Saving my pocket money to buy a pin badge, program or mug etc, or a sausage roll at half time, was a highlight of being a Junior Blade. Let’s not take that away from our most important fans!”

John Feek added: “Best idea ever. Amount of times I've forgot cash at the game and they don't take card! You can literally pay on card for most things now, even the bus!”

In a statement announcing the change, United said “The results will see increased speed of service and shorter queue times, coupled with more payment options and improved hygiene, with staff not handling cash.

“All major contactless debit and credit cards will be accepted, with chip and pin applying for purchases over £30.