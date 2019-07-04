Sheffield United: Women unveil second new arrival
Sheffield United Women have signed Naomi Hartley on a permanent deal.
The 18-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at the Olympic Legacy Park from Manchester United, helping Carla Ward's side win their final seven matches of the FA Women's Championship campaign.
Having represented Burnley and Blackburn Rovers before joining United's namesakes from the North-West, the defender spent 12 months with Super League club Liverpool before returning to Casey Stoney's squad.
She follows Katie Wilkinson to South Yorkshire, after the forward made the switch from London Bees.
"I’m really happy to sign for Sheffield United Women,” Hartley said. “I enjoyed my experience last season with a good group of girls and I’m now looking forward to what Carla has planned for this season.
"For me, it's a perfect move especially for my development and I feel that this team has got a lot of potential to do well this year. Let the winning streak carry on this season."
“Naomi is a young exciting player with a huge future ahead of her and hopefully there’s many good years for her here at Sheffield United,” Ward said.
United Women will begin the new season with a visit to Aston Villa next month.
“I’m absolutely delighted to have secured Naomi on a permanent deal from Manchester United after what was a great loan spell," Ward added. "She was colossal for us at the back and I am delighted we’ve managed to secure her long term. She’s really pleased to be back here with us and we know she’s going to going to settle in really well with us. She got along with everyone and was a good part of the group.”