Sheffield United: Women get in on the act after completing double swoop
Goalkeepers Becky Flaherty and Emily Batty have joined Sheffield United Women, as Carla Ward continues overhauling her squad ahead of the new season.
Flaherty, a Northern Ireland international, arrives in South Yorkshire from Liverpool while Batty previously represented Doncaster Belles.
The duo could both feature when United face Everton - another of Flaherty's former clubs - in a friendly at the Steelphalt Academy on Sunday.
"I’m delighted Becky has joined us," Ward said. "She comes in with huge experience already in the game at both club and international level and I think that will only strengthen us.
"Having only been in a week she already looks part of the furniture and has settled into life here brilliantly."
"Emily is an exciting young goalkeeper who has real potential," Ward added. "We’ve had a close eye on her progress with Doncaster and they’ve done an excellent job with her and produced a great young player. She’s a bright girl and we very much look forward to what’s next for her."
Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter
Flaherty admitted to charting United’s progress through the inaugural FA Women’s Championship last term, when Ward’s side finished fifth.
“I’m delighted to be here, I’ve really enjoyed it so far,” Flaherty said. “The ambition of the club shows they’re heading in the right direction. The goals they’ve set out, the challenges match perfectly with what I want to do as well, it’s a great move for me.”
United return to competitive action with a trip to Aston Villa on August 18. They are scheduled to play their first home game when Leicester City visit to Olympic Legacy Park seven days later.
“I’m buzzing for the challenge of stepping up a level and I think me and Becky will prove to be a good duo over the course of the season,” Batty said. “They’re striving in the right direction. We’ve got a solid group of players and I’m looking forward to the challenges, it’s going to be a great season.”