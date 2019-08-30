Sheffield United: Women achieve international recognition
Sheffield United Women have seen six members of Carla Ward's squad selected by their respective countries, as the FA Championship enters its international break.
Veatriki Sarri, who created the fourth goal of United's 7-1 victory over Leicester City last weekend, has been rewarded for her sparkling start to the new season with a place at Greece's latest training camp. The player she assisted - Aimee Palmer - has joined Ellie Fletcher at Loughborough University, where England under-21's are staging games against Sweden, the USA and Norway.
Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Naomi Hartley is on duty with the under-19's, as they stage two friendlies ahead of October's European Championships while Keri Matthews and Izzy Ford are working with the under-18's. Matthews has been an ever-present for United so far this term. Ford could feature when they return to action at Blackburn Rovers next month after recovering from injury.