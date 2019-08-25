Sheffield United: WIN two VIP hospitality tickets for Sheffield United's trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea

Sheffield United travel to Stamford Bridge this weekend to face Chelsea… and you could be there too, cheering on the Blades in VIP style.

By Danny Hall
Sunday, 25 August, 2019, 15:03
Sheffield United's Oliver McBurnie (right) celebrates scoring against Leicester City: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

We’ve teamed up with Free Super Tips and MyRacing to offer two VIP hospitality tickets for the game at Stamford Bridge.

The prize includes:

Luxury seat in the West Stand

Welcome drinks on arrival

Unreserved seating in the UTB lounge

Meal provided

Complimentary bar

Drinks voucher redeemable in the concourse at half time

Matchday programme.

To be in with a chance of winning, email danny.hall@jpimedia.co.uk by 12 noon on Tuesday, August 27, with your name, address and email address, and the answer to the following question:

Who scored United’s first goal back in the Premier League in 2019/20?

Please include ‘CHELSEA TICKETS’ in the subject of your email, or your entry will not be counted.

*Prize is two tickets only as advertised – no travel or other expenses will be paid.