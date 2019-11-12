Sheffield United: Will new Northern Ireland chief ask Oliver Norwood to reconsider?

Oliver Norwood: James Wilson/Sportimage

Norwood announced he would no longer be making himself available for selection earlier this season, after winning his 57th cap during a 2-0 defeat by Bosnia and Herzegovina 13 months ago.

Although the 28-year-old did not elaborate on the reasons behind his decision, it will not have gone unnoticed by whoever replaces O'Neill at Windsor Park that Norwood's performances have helped United climb to fifth in the Premier League table since being promoted last term. Despite still being in contention to qualify from Group C, Northern Ireland would benefit from greater top-flight experience if they reach next summer's European Championship finals.

Reflecting upon Norwood's actions, United manager Chris Wilder said: "He made that decision before these games came along and he knew what decision he wanted to make; he was adamant and positive about that.

"He is still a big supporter of Northern Ireland football and he'll be delighted if they get some positive results. Ollie will be a big cheerleader for them but he's made his decision.

"He wanted to concentrate on this season in the Premier League and he's doing great with the contribution he is making for us."

O'Neill will take charge of his country for the final time when they travel to Frankfurt on November 19. Aged 50, the former Hibernian and Wigan Athletic midfielder will then take charge of Stoke City. St Johnstone's Tommy Wright, Ian Baraclough and Stephen Robinson of Motherwell are among those thought to be under consideration by O'Neill's employers.