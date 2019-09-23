Sheffield United: Wilder, Morgan, Bradshaw... Squad of legends unveiled as Blades take part in charity game to honour Stocksbridge Park Steels' long-serving chairman

Bethel formed the club back in 1986 after they merged with Oxley Park and has overseen their development into one of the best-run non-league sides in the area.

He retired from all duties at the end of last season and the game will honour his contribution, as well as raise funds for United’s nominated charities.

The United legends will play a Stocksbridge ‘vets’ team, with Blades boss Chris Wilder amongst the former Bramall Lane favourites scheduled to play a part.

The game kicks off this Sunday, September 29, at 2pm. Tickets are £7 for adults and £3 for concessions (pay on the day).

United’s squad, subject to availability, will include:

Paddy Kenny… A popular goalkeeper in his time at Bramall Lane, Paddy signed in 2002 and was part of the team that won promotion to the Premier League in 2006, earning international recognition with the Republic of Ireland during his time with the club. He made over 300 appearances for the Blades and was a major favourite of Neil Warnock.

Rob Kozluk… A right-back who saw off numerous suitors for his position during Neil Warnock’s reign at S2. He made over 200 appearances between 1999 and 2007, playing for the club in the Premier League. Another who was prevalent in the dressing room banter but his contribution on the pitch should not be underestimated. Ex Derby and Barnsley.

Chris Morgan… One of United’s greatest ever captains and one of the most respected players in recent history. Chris played his whole career in his native South Yorkshire and was recognised nationally as a no-nonsense defender. Chalking up almost 300 appearances in nine years with United, his career was cruelly cut short by a knee injury, sustained in 2010.

Chris Wilder… In two spells as a Blades player, Chris played over 130 times, predominantly as a right-back under the leadership of Dave Bassett – he was part of the team at Leicester in 1990! However, his status as a club legend has been secured in recent years as the manager who has guided the club to record-breaking promotions and the Premier League.

Derek Geary…Now coaching United’s academy, Derek successfully crossed the steel city to become a respected Blades player. The Irish full-back suffered injury problems at Bramall Lane but made over 100 appearances and his committed nature made him a favourite. His only goal was a thunderbolt against Millwall which won a stormy fixture in 2004.

David Holdsworth… David is remembered for scoring the last-gasp equaliser in a FA Cup quarter-final v Coventry in 1998 which subsequently progressed the Blades to the semi-finals. An experienced defender and leader, he made 118 appearances for the club between 1996 and 1999 after arriving from Watford. He later played for Birmingham City.

Curtis Woodhouse… A product of the Blades youth system, he became one of United’s youngest ever captains and represented England at U21s level whilst making over 100 starts for the club before being sold to Birmingham City. Following the end of his career, he successfully switched sports and became a British boxing champion.

Michael Tonge… One of the most celebrated players to come through United’s youth system, Michael made his debut as an 18-year-old and his finest moment was possibly scoring twice in a League Cup semi-final against Liverpool. He also won promotion to the Premier League with the club, making a total of 300 appearances in a red and white shirt

Adam Burley… The Sheffielder made just six substitute appearances for the Blades around the turn of the millennium and scored his only goal in the final game of the 1999/2000 campaign, earning United a draw in a fixture which would turn out to be Phil Jagielka’s debut. A left-footer, Adam represented Sheffield Boys and was a regular in United’s reserves.

Michael Brown…The midfielder enjoyed a celebrated career with the likes of Manchester City, Tottenham, Fulham and Portsmouth but he will remember the 2002-03 campaign with the Blades fondly when he scored 22 goals in the ‘Triple Assault’ season, including a number of memorable goals. He played 174 games in total for United and was a favourite.

Carl Bradshaw… Carl currently holds the record of the most appearances for the Blades in the Premier League – the total standing at 72. A Blades fan who has represented both sides in the steel city, he was a combative character who could operate in a number of positions. He made a total of 175 appearances for United and also played for Manchester City.

Ian Bryson… Ian, or ‘Jock’ as he is more-commonly known, was plucked from part-time Scottish football by Dave Bassett and went on to make over 200 appearances for the Blades, scoring 44 goals in the process. He was an attacking United player for five years, winning promotion to the top flight before later playing for Barnsley and Preston North End.

Andy Campbell…England youth international Andy was a loanee in Steve Bruce’s reign as manager. He was quick, direct and able to operate centrally or out wide but his appearances at the Lane were curtailed by injury. He made 11 starts in the 1998-89 campaign, scoring both goals in a win at Grimsby in his final game before being recalled by Middlesbrough.

Carl Asaba… Carl scored an 11-minute hat-trick for the Blades in a 4-2 victory at Brighton in 2002, three of his 24 goals for the club in a two year spell with the club which was interrupted by injury. A powerful and quick striker, he moved to Reading and Gillingham in big money transfers and after leaving United he represented Stoke and Millwall.

Danny Webber….Danny began in the Manchester United academy before opting to learn his trade away from Old Trafford, first at Watford and then at Bramall Lane. He made an impressive start for the Blades, scoring three times in his first three appearances and went on to play more than 100 times. Later with Portsmouth, Accrington and Salford.

Richard Cresswell… Despite playing for rivals Leeds and Wednesday, Richard’s work-rate and ability helped him to become well-respected during his time at Bramall Lane, which saw him score 30 times in 140 appearances between 2009 and 2013. In a distinguished career, he made over 600 professional appearances, also featuring for Preston North

Steve Hawes… When midfielder Steve made his Football League debut for the Blades in 1995 he became the youngest player to make a senior league appearance for the club. He went on to make just one start and three substitutes appearances before moving to Hull City and Doncaster Rovers and then to local non-league outfits.