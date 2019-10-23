Sheffield United: Why West Ham are likely to be even more fired-up after manager's mind games
Chris Wilder will warn Sheffield United's players to expect a backlash when they travel to West Ham this weekend after Manuel Pellegrini, his counterpart in the capital, accused his team of lacking commitment during their recent loss at Everton.
Drawing comparisons between West Ham's visit to Goodison Park last season, when a 3-1 triumph averted a fifth straight Premier League defeat, the Chilean admitted Marco Silva's side appeared to have "more energy" when they avenged that result four days ago.
Wilder, aware Pellegrini's words are likely to bruise egos within West Ham's squad, suspects they are designed to provoke a response ahead of a fixture loaded with emotion. Saturday's meeting marks the first time United have faced their rivals from London in the competition since the Carlos Tevez Affair; which ended with West Ham being forced to pay United compensation after being found guilty of fielding two ineligible players during the 2006/07 campaign. Wilder's employers, who were relegated that season, only returned to the top-flight in August.
"If I remember the last game we played here in this stadium, we came in the same position as Everton were before the game, losing four games in a row, so that is something that allowed them to demand more from their players and that’s what they did," Pellegrini said following the trip to Merseyside. "When you are in the situation that Everton found themselves in, maybe you have more energy. In this same stadium, we came to play them after four defeats and we beat them 3-1."
"It seemed our team ran double them, but this was different and they ran as if every ball was the last one of their lives and we couldn’t be able to try to play in a different way and find the same level as them," he added.
Jack Wilshere, previously of Arsenal, could return to West Ham's starting eleven against United after being used as a substitute during their 2-0 defeat by Everton.
"I’m disappointed because I think we didn’t have a good performance (at Everton)," Pellegrini said.