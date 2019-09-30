Sheffield United: Why Watford star believes Saturday's game against the Blades is 'huge' after poor start to Premier League season
Tom Cleverley believes Watford’s home game against Sheffield United this weekend is ‘huge’ after the Hornets’ winless run extended to 11 games at the weekend.
Monday, 30th September 2019, 11:50 am
Updated
Monday, 30th September 2019, 14:14 pm
Quique Sanchez Flores’ men are bottom of the Premier League table after picking up just two points from their opening seven games.
They were recently on the wrong end of an 8-0 drubbing by Manchester City, and lost 2-0 at Wolves on Saturday to increase the pressure on Flores in his second spell at Vicarage Road.
And Cleverley, the former Manchester United midfielder, admitted: “We've been poor in the last couple of games.
"But Arsenal, Man City away, Wolves away is not the easiest three fixtures to come into and, with no disrespect to Sheffield United because they're a really competitive side, but we have to be really at it next weekend.
"We know that - we've been in the game long enough to know that next Saturday's a huge game."