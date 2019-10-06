Sheffield United: Why Watford felt they could not afford to gamble against The Blades
Quique Sanchez Flores, the Watford manager, revealed watching Sheffield United's performance against Liverpool persuaded him to adopt a more conservative approach against Chris Wilder's side.
Speaking after watching his team claim its first clean sheet in the Premier League since February following a goalless draw at Vicarage Road, the Spaniard explained he tore-up plans to try and attack the visitors having studied footage of their meeting with the European champions.
Reflecting upon United's display during that match - which by Jurgen Klopp's own admission Liverpool were fortunate to win - Flores said: "We knew the match would be tough because we saw Sheffield playing against Liverpool and playing really well. At this moment in the season, theyh are full of confidence and this is not our moment. We are in a more difficult moment."
Flores was alluding to Watford's miserable start to the new season, which sees them enter the international break still without a win. United, meanwhile, have taken nine points from their first eight games.