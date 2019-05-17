Sheffield United: Why The Blades are now in a position to land this former target
Chris Wilder could decide the resurrect his interest in José Ignacio Peleteiro Ramallo, commonly known as Jota, after leading Sheffield United back into the Premier League.
United are thought to have enquired about the Birmingham City midfielder's availability last season, only to be put-off by a combination of his parent club's valuation and the Spaniard's salary.
But having led them to promotion from the Championship, Wilder is now in a position to test the waters again as United prepare for their first taste of top-flight football since 2007.
The 51-year-old, whose employers unveiled their summer friendly schedule yesterday, has already ruled-out making wholesale changes to his squad.
Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter
But United's coaching staff, together with head of recruitment Paul Mitchell, held a series of meetings to compile their shopping list before the transfer window reopened earlier this week.
Neal Maupay, who joined Jota's previous club Brentford before the former Real Madrid B player's switch to St Andrews in 2017, is known to boast admirers behind the scenes at Bramall Lane while Swansea City centre-forward Ollie McBurnie is another player to attract admiring glances from United in recent months.
Jota, who started his career with Celta de Vigo before heading to England following spells on loan at SD Eibar and the Alfredo di Stéfano Stadium, home of Real Madrid's second team.