Sheffield United: Why ‘street footballer’ John Fleck's former boss has no doubt that Blades star will shine for Scotland
One of John Fleck's former managers has no doubt that the Sheffield United star can establish himself at international level as he prepares to make his Scotland debut this week.
Fleck has caught the eye of new Scotland boss Steve Clarke with a string of consistent performances for the Blades, and could win his first cap for his country against Russia tomorrow or San Marino on Sunday.
The 28-year-old has helped United win two promotions since arriving at Bramall Lane on a free transfer from Coventry City.
And Steven Pressley, who managed him at the Sky Blues, has no doubt that Fleck will impress when he gets the chance in Scotland colours.
“John was a player I actually mentioned on a number of occasions to Gordon Strachan, because I had worked closely with him,” Pressley told Capital City Press.
“He was a player I always felt had the ability to play at the top level and I’m delighted to see him doing so.
“I have no doubts he can prove himself as an international. Throughout my time at Coventry, he was without doubt my best player and I always felt he could go higher.
“The thing with him is nothing fazes the kid. He’s like a street footballer, all he wants to do is play football.
“John would play down the public park the way he plays on a Saturday afternoon. He just loves football.
“Steve has come in and is obviously still assessing the group and this gives him the chance, if he decides, to have a look at the likes of John.
“We have some really good midfield players, and really good attacking wide players, but I’m sure that John can play in that team.
“I really believe that and I believe given the opportunity he’ll show people that.”