Sheffield United: Why Richard Stearman is relishing his role at Blades - despite limited gametime on the pitch
Like every footballer, he’s desperate to play.
But, as he prepares to make only his second appearance of the campaign so far, Richard Stearman is well aware that his role at Sheffield United now is about more than 90 minutes on a Saturday.
The defender – the second-most experienced player in United’s ranks, in terms of Premier League appearances – has fallen behind John Egan in the pecking order at Bramall Lane but is expected to play tomorrow evening as Chris Wilder’s men host Sunderland in the Carabao Cup.
Wilder, in his pre-match press conference this morning, praised the defender’s attitude and admitted he would have no problems putting Stearman in the side if Egan were to pick up an injury or suspension.
And Stearman added: “I want to set a good example. It’s a role I’ve taken on more recently in my career and certainly last season.
“I haven’t played as much as I’d have liked but I’m professional enough to know my role and help when I can.
“With Jags [Phil Jagielka] as well. We’ve both played a lot of Premier League football between us and where we can help out, we try to do so.
“We're here to win games as a team, not as individuals. I enjoy helping out, I thrive upon the role and I feel I do it quite well.”