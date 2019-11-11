Sheffield United: Why Mick McCarthy can't wait to link up with David McGoldrick again after admitting he doesn't understand why VAR ruled out his goal at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Sheffield United's David McGoldrick (right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game before having it disallowed at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

McGoldrick looked to have got the Blades back on level terms at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when he tapped home Enda Stevens' cross at the back post.

But after around four minutes of deliberation, VAR Jon Moss ruled out the goal as John Lundstram was offside in the build-up.

United eventually earned a point when George Baldock cancelled out Son's opening goal, and the Blades go into the international break fifth in the Premier League.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four members of their squad - McGoldrick, Stevens, John Egan and Callum Robinson - are in the Republic squad for their double header with New Zealand and Denmark.

McCarthy is expected to play a young team in the friendly against the Kiwis ahead of the Denmark showdown, where victory would virtually guarantee his side a place at Euro 2020.

And on McGoldrick, McCarthy said: "It's brilliant to have him back. He's been our star striker and our standout player.

"I'd always prefer to have our best players playing and he's been our standout centre-forward. Any team of any ilk or stature would miss a player like him, especially with how he was playing before his injury.

"He was loving it and everyone loved him for his goal against the Swiss, too."

McGoldrick missed a chunk of United's season so far with a groin complaint, but has been in fine form since returning to Chris Wilder's first team.

"He's been playing well for Sheffield United," McCarthy added.