Sheffield United: Why leading pundit says Chris Wilder is ‘up there with very best’ managers in Premier League
Jamie Redknapp, the Sky Sports pundit and former Premier League star, believes Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is ‘up there with the best’ managers in the top flight.
Redknapp, the former Spurs and Liverpool midfielder, made the claim in his Daily Mail column after United’s 2-2 draw at Chelsea on Saturday, which saw Wilder’s men come from two behind to earn a well-deserved point at Stamford Bridge.
Highlighting the stark difference in United’s approach either side of half-time, Redknapp wrote: “So Wilder may have had to get the hairdryer out at half-time, but that does not make him an 'old school manager'.
“Nor does the fact he is English, or because at 51 he is older than some of his Premier League peers, or because he tells his players to play with a bit of elbow grease.
“I prefer to judge a coach on his tactics. When it comes to that, Wilder is up there with the very best.
“What Pep Guardiola does is amazing. The way he has his Manchester City players pass the ball, the way he uses his full backs. Jurgen Klopp is a wonderful tactician, too.
“Wilder is not blessed with brilliant players, and he did not spend a fortune in the market. Yet he has stood by the tactics that secured them promotion in the first place, and they now have five points from their first four Premier League games.”
Redknapp, who called Wilder an ‘innovator’ over his use of attacking centre halves, also defended the United boss against accusations of being ‘old school’.
“I've heard him tarred with that brush a few times, and I find it disrespectful to him and his team,” Redknapp added.
“The truth is Wilder is so far ahead with what he is doing, he is actually the most forward-thinking manager we have in the Premier League.”