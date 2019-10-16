Sheffield United: Why former England striker Michael Owen is backing Blades to take points off Arsenal at Bramall Lane on Monday evening
Former England striker Michael Owen has backed Sheffield United to take points off Arsenal at Bramall Lane on Monday evening.
Wednesday, 16th October 2019, 11:56 am
Updated
Wednesday, 16th October 2019, 11:57 am
The ex-Liverpool and Real Madrid striker pointed to United’s impressive showing against the Reds in their last home game as the reason for his prediction, written in his blog for betting site BetVictor.
“Sheffield United have failed to score in their last three games in all competitions but they were, arguably, unlucky not to pick up a point against Liverpool in their last home game,” Owen said.
“Arsenal have only conceded once in their last four games in all competitions, but I would not be surprised if the Gunners had to settle for a point at Bramall Lane on Monday.
“Chris Wilder’s side have not lost by more than one goal in the league so far this campaign and I think they will get a draw against the Gunners.”