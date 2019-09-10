Sheffield United: Why Enda Stevens is backing Lys Mousset to be 'a big player' for Blades following move from AFC Bournemouth

Sheffield United's Enda Stevens: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

French striker Mousset, who cost a club-record fee at the time of his summer move from fellow Premier League side AFC Bournemouth, caught the eye off the bench in United's last outing, a 2-2 draw away at Chelsea, and had a hand in the dramatic late equaliser which earned Chris Wilder's men a deserved point.

Mousset, who made his delayed Blades debut a few days earlier in the Carabao Cup against Blackburn, is playing catch-up with his fitness after his pre-season campaign was interrupted, and Wilder revealed the club's medical staff would work the striker hard during the current international break in a bid to accelerate his physical condition.

And, speaking ahead of this weekend's home clash against Southampton, which could see Mousset make his home league debut for the Blades at Bramall Lane, Republic of Ireland international full-back Stevens told The Star: "The Moose didn't really have much of a pre-season I don't think, because of circumstances at Bournemouth.

"But he's talented; he's quick, strong, a real handful. We've seen that in training and when he's come off the bench.

"Now, he needs to keep going, keep working hard to get fully fit. When he does, he'll be a big player for us."

Mousset arrived at Bramall Lane for what was, at the time, a club-record fee, although that has now been eclipsed by the £20m signing of Oli McBurnie from Swansea. United are scheduled to pay a further £4m for Mousset next summer.

Stevens, meanwhile, believes United need to have 'more belief' in themselves; echoing the half-time message from manager Wilder in the away dressing room at Stamford Bridge.

"We're good players... we're good on the ball and we have a good way of playing, which can cause teams problems," the defender added.

"We did that at Chelsea. We got on the front foot and put them under pressure, not giving them the same respect we did in the first half.