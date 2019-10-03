Sheffield United: Why David McGoldrick is out of Saturday's trip to Watford - but could link up with Republic of Ireland squad over international break
David McGoldrick is out of Sheffield United's trip to Watford this weekend due to injury… but could still link up with the Republic of Ireland squad ahead of their forthcoming internationals against Georgia and Switzerland.
McGoldrick has missed United’s last two Premier League clashes with a groin complaint but manager Wilder says he should be ready for the Arsenal clash on October 21.
The striker is being monitored and could link up with Mick McCarthy’s men as they travel to Georgia on October 12 and Switzerland three days later.
"McGoldrick is not in contention (for Watford). It has come a bit too quick for Didzy.
"We are in co-operation with the Republic of Ireland. It is important that the relationship is strong and it is.
"We have to do the best for David; he might go over with the squad and we will find out in next couple of days. He is getting closer, we will see what is what. But if we can get him fit for Mick, we will try to.
"He wants to play for Ireland and he is an important part of the squad. If not, we will work on him and get him ready for Arsenal.
"We are confident he will be back for that, and maybe the midweek game for the Republic. We will make the decision. "In the past, he has been played with injury issues and it is important we have a sensible approach which we certainly have."
One striker who will be available again at Vicarage Road is skipper Billy Sharp, who completed his three-match ban on Saturday when United lost 1-0 at home to Liverpool.