Sheffield United: Why David McGoldrick believes 'bit of a dope' Callum Robinson can be a hit with Blades and Ireland ahead of key Euro 2020 qualifier
He may affectionately joke that he is a ‘bit of a dope’ – but David McGoldrick has no doubt that Callum Robinson, his teammate for both club and country, can be a big player for Sheffield United and the Republic of Ireland this season.
The pair started the season as United’s first-choice front two, and will hope to repeat that on Thursday when Mick McCarthy’s men take on Switzerland in a crunch qualifier for next year’s European Championships.
Robinson scored his first Premier League goal since his summer move from Preston last weekend, as United hit back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Chelsea.
And McGoldrick said: “We’ve brought in the whizz-kid Callum down to our place. He’s a great bubbly guy to have around in any dressing room.
“Callum is a good player. He started the last game against Gibraltar and did really well, nearly scored, and he’s come down and he’s done really well again.
Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
“He’s a bright footballer, so he’s easy to play with. He’s got good feet, he’s got a good football brain – not off the pitch, he’s a bit of a dope – but on the pitch, he’s got a football brain and he can play.
“That helps out any footballer, so yes, it’s going well. It’s nice playing with him at club level, learning his little movements and we worked together a lot in pre-season.
“So if we do play together at international level I think it can only bode well for the country.”