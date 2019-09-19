Sheffield United: Why Chris Wilder is so excited by a visit to Everton

Chris Wilder: Simon Bellis/Sportimage via PA Images

The history, the tradition and the supporters' refusal to countenance anything other than totally committed players all appealed to his sensibilities. But there was something else too. The prospect of coming up against another team from a two club city who, just like his own, pride themselves on having the common touch.

"It's a passionate footballing city," Wilder said. "Liverpool is just like Sheffield in that respect.

"The players they (Everton) have brought through the system and the players they've developed, it's plain to see, the same as the ready-made ones they've brought in. And they've got a manager who is well-equipped and talented to guide them through the division."

Although Wilder's battle of wits with Marco Silva will go a long way towards deciding the outcome of tomorrow's contest, the decisions made by those under their command are guaranteed to exert even greater influence. After emphasising the importance of keeping a clear head in the heat of battle following last weekend's defeat by Southampton - "I didn't agree with the opposition manager, I thought we were the better team" - Wilder returned to the subject again during his latest pre-match press conference. The majority of the goals his side have conceded this term, the 51-year-old reminded, came following individual errors rather than moments of Premier League brilliance.

"We've played some really good teams," Wilder, whose squad average a point per game after five outings, said. "Every team we've played have been established Premier League teams. These teams aren't mugs and we've gone toe to toe with them. We've not been overwhelmed. Yes, we need to cut out the silly mistakes. You also need a little bit of luck, with decisions. I don't think we've always had that."

"The lessons that can be learned is that we've competed in all of the games so far," he continued. "We've created chances and limited chances for the opposition. Ultimately, in any division, we are judged by what happens in both boxes. We've possibly made a few individual mistakes defensively, and at the top end of the pitch we've created enough chances."

Although the otherwise excellent Oliver Norwood was deemed culpable for the misjudgement which presented Southampton with their victory - Moussa Djenepo's feint beating the midfielder and creating enough space for him to score - David McGoldrick's failure to take at least one of the four clear cut openings he was presented with was arguably an even bigger factor behind United's demise.

With Callum Robinson now fully recovered from the complaint which saw him start that match on the bench, Wilder could choose to pair the former Preston North End marksman with Oli McBurnie on Merseyside. But, by choosing to mount an impassioned defence of McGoldrick's credentials, the United manager suggest McGoldrick will retain his place in an attack set to be without the suspended Billy Sharp. Mo Besic, on loan from Everton, is also ineligible for selection.