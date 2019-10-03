Sheffield United: Why Chris Wilder believes Liverpool error shouldn't affect Manchester United loanee Dean Henderson's chances of call-up to full England squad
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder believes Dean Henderson’s error against Liverpool last weekend should not affect the on-loan Manchester United goalkeeper’s chances of making the full England squad.
England boss Gareth Southgate names his latest senior squad this afternoon to face the Czech Republic and Bulgaria over the international break, and was at Bramall Lane on Saturday to watch on as Henderson let Gini Wijnaldum’s volley squirm through his legs and condemn United to a 1-0 defeat.
Wilder’s comments after the game, including the assertion that Henderson ‘has to be better’, created some headlines in midweek but this morning, at his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s trip to Watford, Wilder was asked if he felt Henderson was close to a first senior call-up.
“He’s got to be,” he replied.
“He knows it’s been a tough week and no one is more disappointed than him, but that’s the lonely world of a goalkeeper. If he gets in then great; Gareth looks at the bigger picture and knows a young man will make mistakes.
“It’s how you recover from them that counts. Dean has made a couple in his time but has recovered wonderfully well. I imagine Gareth will look at the bigger picture and if Dean doesn’t get in, it’s not the end of his career or of him as a footballer.
“He has to keep working hard and cut out the silly mistakes. I was critical of my forwards in the changing room before I faced the media but no-one asked me that question.
“At both ends of the pitch we have to be better. Cut out the mistakes at both ends and we’ll pick up the points that we want and need.”