Sheffield United: Why Chris Wilder is backing Sunderland for promotion from League One this season ahead of Carabao Cup tie
Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, is sure Sunderland will be a good bet for promotion from League One this season as his side prepare to welcome the Black Cats to Bramall Lane.
Sunderland, with former Blades striker Marc McNulty in their squad, set up tomorrow’s Carabao Cup clash with the Blades by beating Premier League side Burnley 3-1 at Turf Moor.
United beat Championship side Blackburn Rovers in their round two clash, although Wilder is not expecting an easier task when the third-tier Black Cats come to South Yorkshire.
“As they did in the last round they will want to cause an upset,” Wilder said.
“They have a lot of good players and a talented manager who did well up the road, before they came within a whisker of promotion last season.
“Losing in a play-off final is a difficult one to take, something this club [United] have a nasty habit of doing, and the season after it becomes tougher.
“They’ve made a solid start but nothing is won in August and September.
“With the players they have and the size of the club I’m sure they’ll challenge. There’s a pressure but that can be a good one at times, when it gets rolling.
“It’s a powerful football club and I’m sure one that will come close to getting out of the division.”