Sheffield United: Why Chris Wilder is backing Sunderland for promotion from League One this season ahead of Carabao Cup tie

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, is sure Sunderland will be a good bet for promotion from League One this season as his side prepare to welcome the Black Cats to Bramall Lane.

By Danny Hall
Tuesday, 24th September 2019, 13:42 pm
Chris Wilder manager of Sheffield Utd - Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Sunderland, with former Blades striker Marc McNulty in their squad, set up tomorrow’s Carabao Cup clash with the Blades by beating Premier League side Burnley 3-1 at Turf Moor.

United beat Championship side Blackburn Rovers in their round two clash, although Wilder is not expecting an easier task when the third-tier Black Cats come to South Yorkshire.

“As they did in the last round they will want to cause an upset,” Wilder said.

“They have a lot of good players and a talented manager who did well up the road, before they came within a whisker of promotion last season.

“Losing in a play-off final is a difficult one to take, something this club [United] have a nasty habit of doing, and the season after it becomes tougher.

“They’ve made a solid start but nothing is won in August and September.

“With the players they have and the size of the club I’m sure they’ll challenge. There’s a pressure but that can be a good one at times, when it gets rolling.

“It’s a powerful football club and I’m sure one that will come close to getting out of the division.”