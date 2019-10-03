Sheffield United: Why The Blades could let injured David McGoldrick travel with Ireland
Despite being ruled-out of their visit to Watford, Sheffield United will allow David McGoldrick to report for international duty with the Republic of Ireland next week providing he is fit enough to travel.
Although Mick McCarthy declined to select the centre-forward for this month's round of Euro 2020 qualifiers following talks with Chris Wilder, the United manager told his counterpart in Dublin that McGoldrick will be released if the injury which has now forced him miss three Premier League games heals in time.
"David is not back in contention," Wilder said. "The game has come just a bit too quick. In co-operation with the Republic of Ireland, it's important that relationship is strong, he might be going over to Ireland for them to have a look at him and see how he is.
"If he can get fit for Mick - and we'll try - then we'll do that. Didzy in the past has played with a couple of injury issues and it's important we are sensible with that. I know Mick will be."
McGoldrick's United team mates John Egan and Callum Robinson have been called-up by McCarthy while John Fleck and Oli McBurnie are scheduled to represent Scotland following the trip to Hertfordshire. Mo Besic, on loan from Everton, could also win his latest caps for Bosnia and Herzegovina.