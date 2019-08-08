Sheffield United: Why Blades could get extra time to clinch loan signing of Mo Besic from Everton - AFTER transfer deadline
Sheffield United have submitted a deal sheet to allow them extra time to seal the loan signing of Everton midfielder Mo Besic.
The deal was not officially confirmed before the 5pm deadline, but a Premier League ‘deal sheet’ gives them an extra two hours in which to finalise the details of the transfer.
These sheets provide details of the impending transfer and confirm that an agreement has been reached, before providing clubs with extra time in which to submit all the required documentation.
Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter
The details required on this sheet are fairly basic. Deal sheets cannot be requested until 3pm on transfer deadline day and then must be submitted, fully completed, by 5pm.
Once received and approved, clubs can then be granted permission to submit all the required transfer paperwork by the 7pm deadline.