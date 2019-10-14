Sheffield United: Why Blades' bitter ownership battle could drag on for another TWO YEARS as Kevin McCabe considers appeal against Prince Abdullah's sole ownership
Sheffield United’s bitter ownership battle could drag on for another TWO YEARS if Kevin McCabe appeals against a judge’s decision to grant Prince Abdullah sole ownership of the Premier League club.
A judgement last month at the High Court in London ordered that McCabe should sell his 50 per cent share in United’s parent club to Prince Abdullah for just £5m, at a time to be decided at a later date. Prince Abdullah must also buy United’s property assets, including Bramall Lane, from McCabe before next July.
Mr Justice Fancourt, who handed down the original judgement before adjourning the case until today, again presided at the Rolls Building in London this morning for what court listings described as ‘Consequentials/Further Arguments’ in the case. McCabe and his legal team have until early next month to decide whether to seek leave to appeal the judgement.
If that is granted, then the battle could drag on for another two years and if it is not, McCabe and his team could take their case to the Court of Appeal. The latest hearing could spell out how and when the Prince’s commitments to buy McCabe’s shares must be completed.