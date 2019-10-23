Sheffield United: Why beating Arsenal won't take the edge off The Blades

John Fleck: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

The midfielder, whose performance against Unai Emery's side was described as "exceptional" by manager Chris Wilder, was speaking ahead of this weekend's visit to the London Stadium; the first top-flight meeting between United and their rivals from the capital since the Carlos Tevez Affair in 2007.

Asked if there was a danger Monday's result could take the edge of his colleagues' displays, Fleck replied: "We needed to enjoy the moment, as we did with the fans at the end, but as of the next morning, we’re back in training, preparing for the next game.

"We move on to a difficult game against West Ham. It doesn’t get any easier. We will have a game plan and we will work as hard as we can to get a result."

"I’m not too sure how (other) people will react to it," Fleck added. "For us it’s just the same every week, we always try and work as hard as we can and get our rewards at the end of the game.

"Of course, we all understand how hard it is in this league to pick up points. We’ve done well so far, but we know they are tougher games to come."

Fleck, aged 28, has been one of United's most impressive players since their return to the highest level of English football, 12 years after being relegated in controversial circumstances when it emerged West Ham, who finished 15th that term, had fielded an ineligible player towards the end of the 2006/07 campaign.

Although Wilder will use his pre-match media conference tomorrow to distance his squad from events back then, Fleck admitted United's coaching staff will not tolerate any complacency when they face Manuel Pellegrini's men.

"Since the manager has come in, the club has just been on the up and we still seem to be going that way," Fleck, who has won two promotions since moving to South Yorkshire in 2016, said. "There will still be difficult moments this season, but tonight we’ve got our rewards.

"Just hard work, honesty, go out every week and try your best in training. That’s been his message from the start, go out and work as hard as you can and see where it takes you. It’s done well for us so far."