Sheffield United: What Saints' swoop for Che Adams might mean for The Blades
Sheffield United could receive a near £3m windfall if Che Adams, their former centre-forward, completes a move to Southampton.
Officials at Bramall Lane inserted a sell-on clause, entitling them to 20 per cent of any future fee, when Adams swapped South Yorkshire for Birmingham City three years ago. With Ralph Hassenhuttl's side reportedly prepared to pay £14m to take him to St Mary's, that could see a cheque for £2.8m being deposited in United's bank account over the coming weeks. Their arrangement with City is not thought to be pegged to any profit the Midlands club makes on the deal or time sensitive.
As The Star revealed earlier this year, Adams, aged 22, received an undertaking that he would be allowed to depart if City failed to reach the Premier League last term. Despite holding United to a draw in April, less than a month before Chris Wilder's side secured promotion, a points deduction meant they finished 17th; 11 places outside the play-off positions.
Southampton view Adams as a replacement for Charlie Austin, who appears destined to be sold before the new campaign begins in August.
Adams scofred 15 goals in 37 starts for United being signed from Ilkeston in 2014.