Sheffield United: What next for The Blades after High Court verdict?

Sheffield United fans are waiting to discover if Kevin McCabe will appeal: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

After considering the evidence presented during a hearing in London earlier this summer, Mr Justice Fancourt ordered a company led by Kevin McCabe, the longest serving owner and director in United's history, to sell its shares to the Saudi Arabian following what a statement later described as "over 20 months of contentious litigation".

Although Prince Abdullah welcomed the decision - noting all claims against both him and fellow board member Yusuf Giansiracusa had been dismissed - a spokesperson for McCabe admitted his client had been left "heartbroken" by the verdict. Lawyers acting on behalf of the Scarborough based businessman, a lifelong United supporter, are now studying the ruling before deciding whether or not to launch an appeal.

"The High Court of Justice, Business and Property Courts of England and Wales, issued its judgment requiring Sheffield United Limited (SUL), a company controlled by Mr Kevin McCabe, to sell its shares in Blades Leisure Limited (Blades), the parent of Sheffield United Football Club Ltd, to UTB, LLC, a company owned by H.R.H. Prince Abdullah bin Mosa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Sa'ud," a statement, later published on United's official website, said.

"The judgment also dismissed all of the claims which SUL had made against Prince Abdullah, UTB and SUFC and Blades board member Mr Yusuf Giansiracusa."

"After over 20 months of contentious litigation, the club is delighted that this judgment brings an end to the uncertainty over Sheffield United's future ownership and allows us to focus our full attention on the season ahead," it continued.

Neither McCabe nor Prince Abdullah, who arrived at United in 2013, were present to hear Mr Justice Fancourt deliver his findings. Despite not being the cause of their dispute, the row between the two men became public knowledge in January last year when it emerged McCabe had served notice of his intention to buy back the stake he had sold to Prince Abdullah. The 54-year-old responded by tabling a counter-offer, which McCabe refused to accept after objecting to a manoeuvre he claimed was designed to negate Prince Abdullah's obligation to purchase United's property interests. These, which include both the Steelphalt Academy and Bramall Lane itself, must now be processed by July.

ALK Capital, a group of North American investors who had held talks with McCabe about buying United had the verdict gone in his favour, are still known to be interested in eventually acquiring United, who face Everton this weekend.

HRH Prince Abdullah bin Mosaad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud © BLADES SPORTS PHOTOGRAPHY