Sheffield United: What French striker links means for Oli McBurnie
AFC Bournemouth's Lys Mousset appears destined for Bramall Lane after sources at The Vitality Stadium reported Sheffield United have agreed a fee to sign the centre-forward.
But the South Yorkshire club's interest in Mousset, who has been capped by France at under-21 level, does not mark the end of their pursuit of Oli McBurnie, one of Chris Wilder's long-standing targets.
Indeed, after weeks of refusing to comment on his status at the Liberty Stadium, McBurnie has now admitted to being "flattered" by United's desire to recruit him. It is a subtle but significant change of stance from the Scotland striker, after representatives acting on Wilder's behalf made another approach for his services.
Mousset, aged 23, has scored five goals in 71 appearances for Eddie Howe's side since completing a £7m move from Le Havre three years ago. Despite being a regular feature in Bournemouth's matchday squads, the majority of his outings have come from the bench.
Speaking after last night's friendly against Burton Albion, Wilder admitted he still wants to bolster the options at his disposal despite unveiling Luke Freeman, Callum Robinson, Phil Jagielka and Callum Robinson since United were promoted from the Championship earlier this year. Brentford's Neal Maupay and midfielder Ben Osborn have also attracted admiring glances from United, with talks with the latter's parent club Nottingham Forest known to have reached an advanced stage.