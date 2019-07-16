Sheffield United: What developments surrounding Dean Henderson mean for The Blades
Ole Gunnar Solskjær's decision to summon Dean Henderson to Singapore ahead of Manchester United's friendly against Internazionale does not mean the goalkeeper's proposed return to Bramall Lane has collapsed.
Sheffield United have made no secret of their desire to re-sign the 22-year-old ahead of the new Premier League campaign, after he helped them gain promotion from the Championship last term.
Chris Wilder, the United manager, and Solskjær, his counterpart at Old Trafford, both expect Henderson to begin the season in South Yorkshire after agreeing another loan deal in principle. But Solskjær's employers will not sanction the player's departure until he has extended his contract with the three-time European champions.
The youngster's representatives are expected to hold more discussions with Manchester United over the coming days, as they attempt to negotiate the best possible deal for their client. But with David de Gea set to retain his status as Solskjær's first-choice number one, Henderson has informed the Norwegian he then wants to be loaned back to United.
Speaking before Friday's friendly against Real Betis in Portugal, Wilder, whose side continues its preparations for next month's top-flight opener against AFC Bournemouth at Burton Albion tonight, said: "I believe the boy wants to come to us, Dean wants to come. I believe Manchester United, in discussions, are very happy with what we've been able to do in terms of giving him a platform to improve as a goalkeeper."