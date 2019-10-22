Sheffield United: We're in Premier League for nights like Arsenal win, roars Chris Wilder - but insists Blades won't get carried away ahead of West Ham clash this weekend
Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, says his side are in the Premier League for nights like Monday evening’s win over Arsenal – but insists his side won’t get carried away by their memorable 1-0 win over the Gunners at Bramall Lane.
Just like the last league meeting between the two sides, back in 2006, a Frenchman scored the decisive goal of the game at the Bramall Lane end as United, led by a Sheffielder and with Phil Jagielka on the teamsheet, upset the London giants 1-0. For Christian Nade, and Neil Warnock, 13 years ago, read Lys Mousset and Chris Wilder in 2019.
But the buoyant Blades, who went up to ninth after the victory, are only looking forward.
“It's been a great night for us," said Wilder, after Mousset marked his first league start with a close-range finish after Jack O’Connell had nodded Ollie Norwood’s corner back across the face of Arsenal’s goal.
“It's what we're in the division for, days and nights like this.
"Everton away and Arsenal at home. But we needed to produce a big performance because we were playing a historic football club.
"I said all along they're a team expected to go really well this year, top four and higher.
"So we had to do a lot of things right tonight and we did and we got our rewards."
United rode their luck at times, with £72m winger Pepe missing a golden chance from a few yards out in the first half and Dean Henderson making an eye-catching save from Arsenal skipper Granit Xhaka.
United fans also had hearts in mouths when flying winger Bukayo Saka went down under the challenge of John Egan in the Blades box and referee Mike Dean blew his whistle. But Dean booked Saka for diving and the Blades saw out the game relatively comfortably in the end.
"One thing that won't happen, the players won't get carried away, you know that," Wilder added, ahead of this weekend’s trip to the London Stadium to face old foes West Ham United.
"They'll get brought back down to earth straight away, but they'll do that themselves, I won't need to say anything to them."