Sheffield United: 'We're in negotiations' - Blades boss Chris Wilder hopes to sign new man before 5pm deadline
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder revealed this morning that the Blades are ‘in negotiations’ over the signing of another new player ahead of their Premier League opener at Bournemouth on Saturday.
United are monitoring Mechelen goalkeeper Michael Verrips, who believes he is a free agent under Belgian law after Mechelen club directors were found guilty of match-fixing.
The 22-year-old believes that means his contract with Mechelen is effectively null and void, and was in the stands at Oakwell to watch the Blades in their pre-season friendly at Barnsley recently.
And, speaking at his press conference this morning, Wilder confirmed the Verrips deal was still live.
“We’re in negotiations,” he said. “There’s a possibility that it may get sorted before 5pm.
“If it happens, it’d give us three really good goalkeepers in a really key position.”
Wilder has Dean Henderson and Simon Moore in his goalkeeping ranks, and Verrips’ potential addition would free up the highly-rated Marcus Dewhurst to follow Jake Eastwood out of Bramall Lane on loan.