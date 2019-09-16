Sheffield United: 'We're in good hands' - Former Blades co-chairman and associate of Prince Abdullah sends message to Blades fans after Prince beats Kevin McCabe in High Court battle for Bramall Lane
Jim Phipps, the former co-chairman of Sheffield United, has attempted to reassure supporters after this morning’s High Court verdict saw Prince Abdullah secure full control of the Blades.
Phipps served as United’s co-chairman for just under three years, after being brought to Bramall Lane by the Prince – who this morning won sole control of the Premier League club, following almost two years of litigation with former co-owner Kevin McCabe.
The Saudi Prince this morning pledged to continue to invest in both the first team and the academy in a statement, “to secure our position in the top tier for many years to come”.
A number of fans, however, voiced their concerns for the future of the club; some of which Phipps attempted to allay via his Twitter account this afternoon.
“I am confident the Prince knows what he's doing. Time will show this. We are in good hands -- very good hands,” he wrote.
“The Prince is a highly knowledgeable football man. He led Asia's team of the century, led the sport for his nation, has shown nothing but respect for our club's traditions, personally guaranteed we invested over the summer. Watch and see.”
In an earlier tweet Phipps, who retains a keen interest in the Blades and was at Stamford Bridge recently to watch their 2-2 draw with Chelsea, thanked both McCabe and Prince Abdullah – for his service and for ‘respecting the club’s traditions’ respectively.
“Thanks, Kevin McCabe & family, for your long service to the club,” he wrote, before tweeting to Prince Abdullah: “Thank you for the way you have handled this and for always respecting the club's traditions. I trust you and am happy with the result.”
The Prince responded: “Thank you dear Jim, you and Selahattin Baki were with me from the start, appreciate everything you did for me and the club.”
Prince Abdullah earlier broke his silence after winning the High Court battle, issuing a statement in which he said: “We must never forget that we are only the custodians of these traditions for the time being. No owner, director, coach or player is bigger than the club but together with the fans, we all share the common desire to make the club ever greater.”