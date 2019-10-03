Sheffield United: 'We're aiming for the stars, not fourth from bottom'

Chris Wilder: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

But, highlighting the size of the challenge facing his team as they embark upon their first top-flight campaign since 2007, Wilder described Watford as favourites to win Saturday's match at Vicarage Road. Quique Sánchez Flores' side are bottom, after failing to win any of their opening seven games.

Acknowledging United are still expected to go down, despite travelling to Hertfordshire 12th in the table, Wilder said: "We've always raised the bar. We don't want to just finish fourth from the bottom.

"I know the players better than anybody. I know who to push and who not to.

"We're not settling for being 'okay'. We want to raise the bar and keep pushing individually.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"That's been the theme running through. There's clarity in that. They know I'm tough with them but they accept it.

"We're in a tough changing room. Some people might need a bit of help at times but we're tough with the boys too."

The trip to Watford marks United's return to action following last weekend's defeat to Liverpool, which saw the reigning European champions survive a huge fright before prevailing thanks to a fortuitous second-half goal.

Flores' men were also beaten - 2-0 by Wolverhampton Wanderers - and have not tasted league success on home soil for six months.

Responding to Watford midfielder Tom Cleverley's claim that the arrival of United represented an opportunity for the hosts to ignite their season, Wilder said: "No change in the approach (for Watford). It's another difficult game.