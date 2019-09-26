Sheffield United: 'We won't be here to swap shirts with Liverpool's players' roars Chris Wilder ahead of clash with champions of Europe
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder insists his players will not be star-struck and looking to swap shirts with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side.
Some of Wilder's squad are either from Liverpool or support the Reds, including John Lundstram and Jack O'Connell.
While the Blades squad are particularly relishing the prospect of playing the European champions in the Premier League at Bramall Lane on Saturday, Wilder said: "We don't want our players to look at them all starry-eyed and be swapping shirts - and they won't.
"We are playing them on a level playing field in the Premier League and we deserve to be here.
"I don't want Liverpool to come here and think that's the easiest three points they've picked up all season. If they do win, I want it to be over our dead bodies."