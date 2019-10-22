Sheffield United: 'We want to repay our fans for years of League One struggle' says Ollie Norwood after famous victory over Arsenal

Nicolas Pepe of Arsenal battles for possession with Ollie Norwood of Sheffield United (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

United moved up to ninth in the top flight after the 1-0 victory over Unai Emery’s men, courtesy of Lys Mousset’s winner on his first league start for the club. The Frenchman tapped home from close range after Jack O’Connell headed Norwood’s corner back across goal.

O’Connell joined United while they were still languishing in League One three years ago, although two promotions in that time now sees them dining at English football's top table once more.

And Norwood said: “The fans have been incredible for us. They deserve occasions like this because they have been dragged through the mud.

“Those few years [in League One] have been difficult for them but the fans are getting their Sheffield United back, the club that they know. They know what it now stands for.

“The team represents the fans and the fans represent us, too. As long as we keep giving everything we have, I’m sure they’ll be happy.”

United spent six long seasons in League One before manager Chris Wilder led them out at the first attempt, adding promotion to the Premier League to his impressive CV just two years later.

Monday’s win over Arsenal sent them up to ninth in the Premier League, ahead of this weekend’s trip to West Ham United.

“We don’t want this to be a one-season thing,” Norwood added. “We don’t want to say we’ve played against all these teams and it was a one off. We want Premier League to stay at Bramall Lane, year after year.

“It maybe took a few games for us to get used to the level, because we’re up against world-class players. But we’ve found our feet now, I think, and we're looking up, not behind.

"We're looking up, not behind. Seeing who we can catch. That's just the mentality of the gaffer and these players. How far can we take it?

“These players we’re playing against, they've got two arms and two legs haven’t they? They're only human. Transfer fees and wages are irrelevant when it’s 11 v 11, man against man. It's about winning your individual battles and in the majority of games, we’ve managed to do that. If anything, we’re a bit disappointed that we haven’t got even more points.