Sheffield United: 'We want to dominate the city' - Chris Wilder says Blades have chance to rule neighbours Wednesday 'for next 20 or 30 years' if they get Premier League opportunity right
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says the Blades have a chance to rule neighbours Wednesday 'for the next 20 or 30 years' if they get the opportunity presented to them in the Premier League right.
Despite spending six years languishing in League One, United leapfrogged their biggest rivals to win promotion to the Premier League in just two seasons after climbing out of the third tier.
Their adventure in the top flight continues tomorrow when Arsenal become the latest big club to visit Bramall Lane, after Wilder’s men took on European champions in their last home game.
And Wilder, as a boyhood Blades fan, is understandably relishing United’s status as top dogs in the Steel City.
"I see more and more Sheffield United shirts around town,” he said in an interview with Sky Sports.
“We've got a fantastic opportunity, if the club gets it right, to rule the city for the next twenty, thirty years.
"We want to dominate this city because that's how we are - and the other lot are exactly the same. They might not say it - and they might say, 'Oh, he's talking about us again' - but that's how it is.
“We want to be an established Premier League club, we want to dominate the city, we want Sheffield United shirts all around, we want 30,000 at every game."