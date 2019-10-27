Sheffield United: ‘We must do better, despite battling draw’
Enda Stevens has admitted Sheffield United must learn to impose themselves on games or risk undermining their encouraging start to the Premier League season.
Chris Wilder's side claimed their 13th point in 10 outings when they held West Ham to a draw at the London Stadium; Lys Mousset's second-half finish cancelling-out Robert Snodgrass' opener for the hosts.
Although the result preserved their unbeaten away record - United have not lost on the road since January - Stevens, the United wing-back, said: "It's a good record but we look at performances and we need to be better. We need to be better and impose ourselves more, get our game going a lot earlier."
Acknowledging Snodgrass' effort had sparked United into life following a slow start, Stevens added: "I thought we controlled the second-half. It was a case of them deservedly winning at half-time and then we had to come out fighting."