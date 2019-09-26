Sheffield United: 'We might need a back 10 against Liverpool' jokes Chris Wilder as he backs Manchester United man to shine against Reds
Manager Chris Wilder has joked that Sheffield United may need ‘a back 10’ against Liverpool this weekend – before backing Manchester United loanee Dean Henderson to shine against the Reds.
The United boss made the joke in response to a question about whether he would tweak his usual back-three formation to cope with Liverpool's formidable front three of Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane in Saturday lunchtime’s televised clash at Bramall Lane.
“It might turn into a back 10 or eleven!” Wilder smiled.
“Listen, they’ve caused better sides than us untold problems, with the way they move the ball around and attack with pace and quality.
“We have to hope they don't show as much quality on Saturday. Hopefully they have an off day and we can get amongst them, make it uncomfortable and try and drive the game forward when we can.
“Their front three is much feted in terms of the quality they’ve got, and the mobility and way they interchange, and we're going to have to have an unbelievably great day to keep the ball out of our net.”
Tasked with doing so will be Dean Henderson, the young goalkeeper on loan at Bramall Lane from Old Trafford.
“Our goalkeeper is going to have to make saves but I feel we have the best young goalkeeper in the country.
“He'll rise to the occasion I’m sure, and he’ll relish the opportunity to go toe-to-toe with Liverpool as equals.
“He’ll have to make some big saves and I am sure he will do when the time comes.”