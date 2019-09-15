Sheffield United: 'We might have got lucky' Southampton manager admits
Ralph Hasenhüttl admitted Southampton had profited from a slice of good fortune when James Ward-Prowse's handball inside the penalty area was not punished by either referee Lee Mason or VAR offical John Brooks.
Like Chris Wilder, his opposite number at Bramall Lane, the Austrian felt disallowing Oli McBurnie's effort before the visitors scored their winner was the correct decision.
But speaking before the United manager complained United should have been awarded a spot-kick when the ball struck Ward-Prowse on the forearm, he said: "I think VAR, for that offside, is a fantastic tool. It makes the game more fair. Maybe, with the handball, we were the team that was lucky with VAR."
Although McBurnie had stayed on the right side of Southampton's defensive line when he swept home Oliver Norwood's free-kick, John Egan had strayed too far forward before attempting to head the ball beyond Angus Gunn.
"I think the players showed that we are really coming here to take this win," Hasenhüttl said. "I saw a few very good developing steps. We created chances when we were in possession. They showed that can make a difference."