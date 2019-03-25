John Fleck, the Sheffield United midfielder, insists the club could ‘push on’ if they were to reach the Premier League this season despite admitting the Blades are ‘punching above their weight' in terms of finances.

Fleck, who was an unused substitute in Scotland’s games against Kazakhstan and San Marino over the international break and is still waiting to make his senior debut for his country, made the admission after a 1-0 victory at Leeds United in their last outing left them in pole position to win automatic promotion.

With eight games of the regular season remaining, United are a point ahead of third-placed Leeds and four behind leaders Norwich City ahead of their clash with Bristol City at Bramall Lane this weekend.

And Fleck, who is expected to make his 39th appearance of the season against Lee Johnson’s City, said: “With eight games to go we are in a great position.

“At the start of the season we wanted to try and improve on what we did last year [finishing tenth in the Championship after winning the League One title].

“We have done that to this point. Hopefully we can go a bit further. But you never know what is going to happen.

John Fleck of Sheffield United: James Wilson/Sportimage

“The Premier League is where everyone wants to play; it is the biggest league in the world. We are not really expected to be there and we are punching above our weight in terms of budget.

“We have a great manager and a hard working team, which has helped us, and we could push on if we get up.

“It’s a very well-run club with great supporters and a great group of players and the manager’s incredible as well. If we keep working hard you never know what might happen.”