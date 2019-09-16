Sheffield United: WATCH - James Shield reflects on the High Court verdict over Blades future and explains what will happen next
The High Court battle over the ownership of Sheffield United has reached its conclusion with Prince Abdullah bin Mosa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Sa'ud now set to assume full control of the club.
By Liam Hoden
Monday, 16th September 2019, 12:57 pm
Updated 4 minutes ago
Sheffield United Limited, owned by Kevin McCabe, has been ordered to sell its shares to UTB, LLC, owned by Prince Abdullah, by Mr Justice Fancourt after three months of deliberations.
Here, The Star’s chief Sheffield United writer James Shield reflects on the verdict, discusses what it means for the club and assesses what may happen next.
