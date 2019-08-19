Sheffield United: WATCH Enda Stevens' incredible piece of skill against Crystal Palace... which was left out of Match of the Day highlights!
Sheffield United are up and running with their first win of the Premier League season, after John Lundstram’s second half strike helped beat Crystal Palace 1-0 yesterday.
That moment was undeniably the highlight of the game, as the midfielder sidefooted home in front of the Bramall Lane end after Luke Freeman’s initial shot had been deflected into his path.
But there were many others too… including this incredible double piece of skill from Enda Stevens, United’s Republic of Ireland wing-back.
Stevens’ dragback took him away from James McArthur before a 360-degree turn on the ball saw him beat Andros Townsend.
Remarkably, the moment wasn’t included in the game’s highlights on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday evening.
Blades fan Justin Drake said: “If that was Ronaldo or Messi it would be shown on every sporting channel for a long time! Enda, we know it was pure class. Keep going.”
Meanwhile, United today received an injury boost when one of their key men declared he’d ‘be fine’ for Saturday’s home game against Leicester City.