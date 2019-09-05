Sheffield United: Vote for your Blades Premier League goal of the month from August 2019 - featuring McBurnie, Sharp, Robinson and Lundstram
With the international break in full swing, it’s a good time to look back and take stock of Sheffield United’s first month or so back in the Premier League after 12 long years.
By Danny Hall
Thursday, 05 September, 2019, 13:21
There have been plenty of memorable moments so far – so we thought we’d give you the chance to vote for your Blades Premier League ‘goal of the month’ for August, from a four-goal shortlist. Watch them all to your heart’s content below, and cast your selection.