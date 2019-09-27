Sheffield United v Liverpool: Reds strikers fit for Bramall Lane clash
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will have a full frontline to choose from ahead of his side's arrival in Sheffield on Saturday.
Sheffield United welcome the Reds to Bramall Lane for the Premier League’s lunchtime kick-off on Saturday and the visitors have been boosted by some positive news on the injury front.
Sadio Mane, who has scored four goals so far this season, picked up a dead leg in last week’s victory over Chelsea and sat out the midweek Carabao Cup win over MK Dons.
Fellow frontman Devock Origi has missed the last three matches with an ankle injury. However, Klopp revealed that both are now available to take on the Blades.
"Sadio Mane and Divock Origi both trained yesterday and have no issues," said Klopp.
Xherdan Shaqiri, who injured a calf in training on Monday, is not ready to return
Goalkeeper Alisson Becker is back training but won’t be in the team to face Chris Wilder’s side.
"Alisson looks like he is close, but the final word is with the medical department," said manager Jurgen Klopp.
"He's not in contention for tomorrow. Maybe he can train with the team from Sunday on. Really close.
"I'm not a doctor, I take their information. Alisson's injury was serious but in the last two weeks he progressed really, really well.