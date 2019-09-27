Sheffield United v Liverpool: Predicted teams, one to watch, referee analysis and history lesson
Sheffield United face Liverpool at Bramall Lane tomorrow in a lunchtime kick off, live on BT Sport.
Here’s all you’ll need to know ahead of the game.
Predicted line-ups
Sheffield United: Dean Henderson, Chris Basham, John Egan, Jack O'Connell, Enda Stevens, George Baldock, Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, John Lundstram, Oli McBurnie, Callum Robinson
Liverpool: Adrián, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joël Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané
One to Watch: Joel Matip
If, as seems likely, Sheffield United will need to score more than once to beat Liverpool, isolating the German-born Cameroon international - Virgil van Dijk's central defensive partner - would appear to be their best bet. Aged 28, Matip moved to Anfield from Schalke 04 in February 2016, more than a year before Chris Wilder delivered the League One title to Bramall Lane. He has been capped 27 times by Les Lions Indomptables.
Referee: Anthony Taylor
The Cheshire based official, who averages exactly five cautions per game so far this season, will be assisted by Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn at Bramall Lane tomorrow, while David Coote, from Nottinghamshire, is scheduled to perform VAR duties. Taylor has taken charge of Liverpool once already since August - overseeing their 3-1 win over Arsenal - but has not refereed a match involving Sheffield United for nine months, issuing six yellow and two red cards during a match against Blackburn Rovers.
Head to Head:
Sheffield United last beat Liverpool in January 2003, when they triumphed 2-1 in the League Cup at Bramall Lane. Phil Jagielka (pictured) was in the team which faced the visitors from Anfield in the semi-finals of the competition, before losing 2-0 on Merseyside. That fixture marked the start of the Reds' three match unbeaten run against United, although they were held to a 1-1 draw when they last travelled to South Yorkshire in the Premier League. Rob Hulse opened the scoring early in the second-half but a controversial penalty, awarded by referee Rob Styles for a foul on Steven Gerrard, denied United all three points. Although Chris Morgan appeared to make no contact with the midfielder, Styles later suggested he had intended to commit a foul and so pointed to the spot. That was the 31st time in 131 outings a match between the two has ended all square.