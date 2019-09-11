Sheffield United: Update on injured duo's availability for Saints clash is imminent
Sheffield United will provide an update on the fitness of Callum Robinson and David McGoldrick today, when manager Chris Wilder addresses the media ahead of Saturday's meeting with Southampton.
The Republic of Ireland duo returned to South Yorkshire last weekend, after withdrawing from Tuesday's friendly against Bulgaria with hamstring and shoulder complaints respectively.
Mick McCarthy, Wilder's counterpart at the FAI, confirmed McGoldrick had been carrying the injury when he reported for international duty but was fit enough to start the Euro 2020 qualifier against Switzerland five days earlier. The former Ipswich Town centre-forward scored a late equaliser as Vladimir Petković's side were held to a 1-1 draw at the Aviva Stadium. Robinson, on target during United's recent visit to Chelsea, was substituted after "feeling" a hamstring according to Ireland's coaching staff.
The meeting with Southampton is of personal significance to McGoldrick, after spending five years at the visitors earlier in his career.
Enda Stevens and John Egan, who have also been working with McCarthy, are understood to have returned home in rude health.
United's Muhamed Bešić, on loan from Everton, started Bosnia and Herzegovina's 4-2 defeat in Armenia but was withdrawn with 10 minutes remaining. Oli McBurnie is also available for selection after representing Scotland during the international break.
Wilder is also expected to use his pre-match press conference to reveal when John Fleck is likely to recover from the knock which has ruled him out of action since mid-August. Luke Freeman, a summer signing from Queens Park Rangers, has impressed in Fleck's absence.