Sheffield United: An update on John Egan

John Egan is replaced by Phil Jagielka: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

The Republic of Ireland centre-half was forced-off towards the end of the 3-0 victory, having appeared to signal he was suffering from a knock before being replaced by Phil Jagielka.

But after receiving the results of a post-match assessment performed by United's medical staff. Wilder said: "He's okay. I've just had a little peek to see how he is. He just didn't feel too well."

After keeping its third.clean sheet in four matches, Wilder will be keen not to break up a rearguard which is now statistically the best in the Premier League. But if Egan is ruled-out of the trip to north London, United has a number of experienced options at his disposal. Although Richard Stearman could earn a recall, Jagielka, a former England international, is more likely to deputise in the capital.