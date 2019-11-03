Sheffield United: An update on John Egan
Fears that John Egan, one of Sheffield United's influential defenders, could miss Saturday's visit to Tottenham Hotspur appear to have receded after Chris Wilder suggested he was suffering from illness rather than injury during the win over Burnley.
The Republic of Ireland centre-half was forced-off towards the end of the 3-0 victory, having appeared to signal he was suffering from a knock before being replaced by Phil Jagielka.
But after receiving the results of a post-match assessment performed by United's medical staff. Wilder said: "He's okay. I've just had a little peek to see how he is. He just didn't feel too well."
After keeping its third.clean sheet in four matches, Wilder will be keen not to break up a rearguard which is now statistically the best in the Premier League. But if Egan is ruled-out of the trip to north London, United has a number of experienced options at his disposal. Although Richard Stearman could earn a recall, Jagielka, a former England international, is more likely to deputise in the capital.
"I thought Jags was great when he came on," Wilder said. "He went out there, won his first couple of headers and it was great to see him out there on the pitch. That would have been great for him too."