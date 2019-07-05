Sheffield United: Two key Blades early season home matches picked for live TV coverage
Two early season Sheffield United matches have been selected for television coverage, with a duo of Bramall Lane game set to be available for TV viewers.
It was announced this morning that United's first home match back in the English top tier, against Crystal Palace, will be shown live on Sky Sports. This decision has seen the game rescheduled to 14:00 on Sunday 18th August, as part of the network's highly popular Super Sunday programme.
There's even more good news for fans who can't make it to Bramall Lane, as the Blades' hotly-anticipated clash against Liverpool will be shown live on BT Sport on 28th September, with the match now set to take place at 12:30.
United will be looking to make their home ground a fortress this season, and pick up some precious points against some Premier League powerhouses in front of their own fans.
Meanwhile, the Blades completed their second signing of the season yesterday, with former star Phil Jagielka returning to the club 12 years on from his 2007 exit.
The 36-year-old's extensive experience in the Premier League should be of huge benefit to Chris Wilder's squad, and will offer some real steel at the back when selected for the side.